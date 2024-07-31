Pakistan Army restructures ISPR under Lieutenant General's leadership

RAWALPINDI – A major reorganization has been carried out in the Pakistan Army's Public Relations department (ISPR).
The ISPR will now be permanently headed by an officer with the rank of Lieutenant General, with two Major Generals serving under him.
Reliable sources have informed that this reorganization has been made due to the expansion of the ISPR. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will continue to lead the ISPR, and the appointment of two Major Generals under his command is underway.
Sources say that the expansion of the ISPR has been undertaken in view of the complex and challenging information environment, with the aim of enhancing the department's capacity and effectiveness.
For the first time, the ISPR will be permanently headed by a Lieutenant General instead of a Major General, and two Major Generals will be appointed within the ISPR for the first time.
Sources further indicate that the challenges in the information domain have changed significantly compared to the past, and new dimensions will be explored to address these challenges. New positions have been created within the department for this purpose.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
