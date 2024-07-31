Pakistan Army restructures ISPR under Lieutenant General's leadership

RAWALPINDI – A major reorganization has been carried out in the Pakistan Army's Public Relations department (ISPR).

The ISPR will now be permanently headed by an officer with the rank of Lieutenant General, with two Major Generals serving under him.

Reliable sources have informed that this reorganization has been made due to the expansion of the ISPR. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will continue to lead the ISPR, and the appointment of two Major Generals under his command is underway.

Sources say that the expansion of the ISPR has been undertaken in view of the complex and challenging information environment, with the aim of enhancing the department's capacity and effectiveness.

For the first time, the ISPR will be permanently headed by a Lieutenant General instead of a Major General, and two Major Generals will be appointed within the ISPR for the first time.

Sources further indicate that the challenges in the information domain have changed significantly compared to the past, and new dimensions will be explored to address these challenges. New positions have been created within the department for this purpose.