LPG prices increase in Pakistan by Rs2.72 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday notified an increase in prices of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for August 2024.

The notification issued by Ogra said the LPG price has been jacked up by Rs2.72 per kilogramme with new price fixing at Rs236.99 per kg from August 1.

The price of domestic cylinder of 11.8kg has been revised up by Rs26.90 to Rs2,796.56 in local market of Pakistan.

In July, the price of the 11.8kg cylinder stood at Rs2,769.66.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government will announce new prices of all petroleum products today on Wednesday for August 2024, with Petrol and diesel rates expected to fall to Rs8.50 per litre.

Reports quoting shared online claims petrol price could witness drop for first half of August 2024. The government officials have not shared any update yet, and the final announcement will be made after today's meeting.

Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are expected to decrease by about Rs3 and Rs8.50 per litre, respectively, starting August 1 amid drop in international prices and reduced import premiums.