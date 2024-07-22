Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan migrants for one year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced one-year extension in stay of registered Afghan migrants in the country amid ongoing repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.
The Ministry of State and Frontier Region has issued a notification, stating that the extension will be applicable from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
It will be applicable to registered Afghan migrants only. The number of registered migrants of Afghanistan in Pakistan is approximately 1.45 million.
It is recalled that Pakistan has started the repatriation of the illegal foreign nationals, mostly Afghans, to their home countries.
The Pakistani government aims at repatriate approximately one million individuals to Afghanistan.
Till June 22, 620,981 Afghans nationals returned to their country.
Between June 11 and 21, total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
