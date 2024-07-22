Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan migrants for one year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced one-year extension in stay of registered Afghan migrants in the country amid ongoing repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The Ministry of State and Frontier Region has issued a notification, stating that the extension will be applicable from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

It will be applicable to registered Afghan migrants only. The number of registered migrants of Afghanistan in Pakistan is approximately 1.45 million.

It is recalled that Pakistan has started the repatriation of the illegal foreign nationals, mostly Afghans, to their home countries.

The Pakistani government aims at repatriate approximately one million individuals to Afghanistan.

Till June 22, 620,981 Afghans nationals returned to their country.

Between June 11 and 21, total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.