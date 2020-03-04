Pakistan rubbishes reports about hiding actual number of Coronavirus cases
KARACHI - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza on Wednesday rejected report about hiding actual number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
Calling the reports 100 per cent false, Mirza told reporters that Pakistan managed to control the spread of the disease to some extent due to its timely preventive measures. "We managed to contain the epidemic spread as compared to other countries," hes said.
"Every case of common cough or flu should not be mistaken for the coronavirus," he stressed, adding that getting alarmed at every minor illness will cause panic in the country.
He informed that more than 200 people have been tested for the virus across Pakistan out of which five were tested positive. He added that the patients are improving by the day.
Pakistan has so far confirmed five cases of the novel virus with two in Sindh and three in federal capital. All the patients returned to Pakistan from Iran where death toll has reached to over 60.
