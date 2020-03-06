PM Imran expresses grief over demise of comedian Amanullah
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief over the demise of popular comedian Amanullah Khan.
Extending his condolences to the family, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and bereaved family.
“Late Amanullah Khan was the greatest asset of Pakistan’s comedy and drama industry,” the PTI quoted prime minister as saying on its Twitter hander.
Amanullah, who is also known as the "king of comedy", has died after a prolonged illness in Lahore. He was 70.
He was under treatment at a private hospital for diseases related to lungs and liver. An announcement about the funeral prayers is yet to be made.
Amanullah was a Pakistani television stand up comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan. He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.
He was conferred with Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan in 2018.
TV Shows
In 2010, Amanullah joined GEO News for its then new program Khabarnaak. He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazaaq Raat.
Some fellow comedians have said that Amanullah was their teacher, and they learnt comedy from him and from his comedy shows.
He had also toured India and many famous Indian comedians including Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar regard him as their teacher and inspiration.
In 2018, he reunited with Aftab Iqbal in Khabarzar on Aap News channel.
Films
He has also performed in two films named One Two Ka One (2006) and Na Maloom Afraad (2014).
Stage Dramas
Amanullah, who is also known as the king of comedy in Pakistan had appeared in many stage dramas. Some famous dramas include Begum Dish Antenna, Disco Deewanay, Khirki ke peechay.
