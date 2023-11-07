  

Islamabad Weather Update: Heavy rain spell, thunderstorm to lash capital

02:05 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Met Office has predicted another rain spell to lash the country's federal capital from Tuesday which will continue for couple of days.

PMD said westerly wave is affecting western parts and likely to grip upper parts from tonight. 

Islamabad Rain Update

In early hours, cloudy weather prevailed acorss Pakistan but Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms from tonight.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 25°C, while the temperature is expected to decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at over 50 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 78, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in north Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Check out the latest weather forecast for Lahore

