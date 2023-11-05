Check out the latest weather forecast for Lahore

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including in Lahore during the next 24 hours, PMD said Sunday.

Met Office said dry weather is expected in the country’s southeastern region. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of country, and westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts.

Lahore Rain Update

On Sunday, the city witnessed hazy sunshine and there are no chance of rain.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 26°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 232 which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.