Disruption at 7 German airports expected; Here are the details

BERLIN - German labor union Verdi has called for warning strikes at seven airports of the country on Friday by public-service, air-security and ground-traffic workers.

The airports to face the brunt are based in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen, Verdi said in a statement Wednesday. Though the disruptions are expected to affect thousands of passengers , most of them would leave an impact on domestic flights.

The one day protest follows slow progress in talks regarding pay and conditions for security and other ground staff.

Each of the airports mentioned are likely to be affected with Frankfurt Airport expected to operate only emergency operations on Friday. Over one thousand take-offs and landings had been planned but most of the flights would be canceled. For the airport, between 120,000 and 130,000 passengers would have been served had there been no protest.

On the other hand, Munich Airport said it had sought to cancel commercial operations on Friday, with exceptions for emergencies and the ongoing Munich Security Conference. The delegates attending the annual gathering of defence- and foreign-policy makers are still likely to be affected. A spokesman for the airport confirmed closure of regular passenger flights. Over 700 departures and arrivals have been cancelled at the airport in the wake of protests.

The airport in Stuttgart also confirmed that no flights would be possible on Friday, while those in Hamburg, Hanover, Dortmund and Bremen have also warned that service would be disrupted.