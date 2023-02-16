Search

Immigration

Disruption at 7 German airports expected; Here are the details

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Disruption at 7 German airports expected; Here are the details

BERLIN - German labor union Verdi has called for warning strikes at seven airports of the country on Friday by public-service, air-security and ground-traffic workers.

The airports to face the brunt are based in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen, Verdi said in a statement Wednesday. Though the disruptions are expected to affect thousands of passengers , most of them would leave an impact on domestic flights.

The one day protest follows slow progress in talks regarding pay and conditions for security and other ground staff.

Each of the airports mentioned are likely to be affected with Frankfurt Airport expected to operate only emergency operations on Friday. Over one thousand take-offs and landings had been planned but most of the flights would be canceled. For the airport, between 120,000 and 130,000 passengers would have been served had there been no protest. 

On the other hand, Munich Airport said it had sought to cancel commercial operations on Friday, with exceptions for emergencies and the ongoing Munich Security Conference. The delegates attending the annual gathering of defence- and foreign-policy makers are still likely to be affected. A spokesman for the airport confirmed closure of regular passenger flights. Over 700 departures and arrivals have been cancelled at the airport in the wake of protests.

The airport in Stuttgart also confirmed that no flights would be possible on Friday, while those in Hamburg, Hanover, Dortmund and Bremen have also warned that service would be disrupted. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

South Korea Work Visa; Here are the details about eligibility, procedure to relocate

07:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Thinking to relocate to Germany? Here's a guide on work visa for IT specialists

07:54 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

05:34 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Pregnant Russian women are flying to Argentina and here's the reason

11:52 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Travelling to Thailand? Here's what you need to know about consuming Cannabis

07:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Global Talent Visa: Here's how high achievers can settle in Australia

07:36 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mansha Pasha shares reel about women and their hair struggles

09:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: