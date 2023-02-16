Disruption at 7 German airports expected; Here are the details

BERLIN - German labor union Verdi has called for warning strikes at seven airports of the country on Friday by public-service, air-security and ground-traffic workers.
The airports to face the brunt are based in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen, Verdi said in a statement Wednesday. Though the disruptions are expected to affect thousands of passengers , most of them would leave an impact on domestic flights.
The one day protest follows slow progress in talks regarding pay and conditions for security and other ground staff.
Each of the airports mentioned are likely to be affected with Frankfurt Airport expected to operate only emergency operations on Friday. Over one thousand take-offs and landings had been planned but most of the flights would be canceled. For the airport, between 120,000 and 130,000 passengers would have been served had there been no protest.
On the other hand, Munich Airport said it had sought to cancel commercial operations on Friday, with exceptions for emergencies and the ongoing Munich Security Conference. The delegates attending the annual gathering of defence- and foreign-policy makers are still likely to be affected. A spokesman for the airport confirmed closure of regular passenger flights. Over 700 departures and arrivals have been cancelled at the airport in the wake of protests.
The airport in Stuttgart also confirmed that no flights would be possible on Friday, while those in Hamburg, Hanover, Dortmund and Bremen have also warned that service would be disrupted.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
