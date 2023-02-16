Search

Mansha Pasha shares reel about women and their hair struggles

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Mansha Pasha shares reel about women and their hair struggles
Mansha Pasha has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity. Apart from being a star performer, the 34-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

There is no doubt that this accomplished actress is all about elegance and grace augmented with a stellar personality — she is a role model, a style icon and a personality with deep-felt opinions. 

Recently she took to her Instagram to share a reel of women and their hair struggles and captioned it, "This is so me." The reel highlighted how difficult it can be to coordinate hair wash days with events accordingly and resonated with many women who could relate to the struggles represented. 

On the work front, Pasha was recently seen in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Dikhawa and Koyal.

