In Turkiye, PM Shehbaz will visit areas affected by earthquake

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation level talks, the Pakistani premier extended heartfelt condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation on the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and massive damage to the infrastructure as a result of devastating earthquakes.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for Pakistan's strong and steadfast support to Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquake. He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from this natural calamity with greater strength and determination than ever, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz is visiting Türkiye as a special gesture to express Pakistan's solidarity and support to Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

He plans to visit earthquake affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground.

The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes is nearing 42,000. Turkish authorities say 36,187 people have been killed in the country. The Syrian government and the United Nations say more than 5,800 people have died in Syria.

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1 billion in aid to help victims in Turkiye. The world body said in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people, allowing aid organisations to “rapidly scale up vital support”.