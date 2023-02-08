Ushna Shah's adorable selfie with her beau wins hearts

Lollywood diva and bride-to-be Ushna Shah has engaged to her longtime beau Hamza Amin in January.

The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin, a noted golfer from a South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation and many congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

Recently, she took to her Instagram story to post an adorable selfie with her beau captioned "I can't wait to marry him. And for this beard to come back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Shah is a versatile face in the Pakistani showbiz industry; she debuted with Mere Khwabon Ka Diya and her first success with the thriller romance Bashar Momin starring Faysal Qureshi. Some of the other serials include Thoda Sa Aasman, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Balaa and Habs.