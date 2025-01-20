Iranian armed forces chief meets COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir on Monday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.