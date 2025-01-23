Na Passes Peca Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protest

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Thursday passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025, also known as the PECA bill, amid the protest by the opposition and journalists.

The amendment bill was approved within minutes after Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presented it as the opposition parties had already staged a walkout.

Journalists staged a walkout from the press gallery in protest against the bill. None of the government’s allied parties opposed the bill, while the opposition had already walked out before its presentation.

The bill aims to regulate social media and online content in the country.

According to the bill, a new authority called the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) will be established to regulate online content and protect users’ digital rights.

The authority will also be able to register social media platforms and set conditions for their operation in Pakistan.

Joint Action Committee Rejects the Bill

Earlier, the Joint Action Committee of journalists rejected the PECA Amendment Bill, stating that amendments were made without consulting journalist organizations.

The committee, comprising PFUJ, APNS, CPNE, AMEND, and PBA, criticized the government for not sharing the draft of the amendments and urged it to avoid passing the bill without stakeholder consultation.