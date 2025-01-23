Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Six terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

ZHOB – Six terrorists were killed as the security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Sambaza area of the Zhob district.

According to ISPR, own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt, killing six Khwarij.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The ISPR further said that the Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders & eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Five terrorists killed in Zhob: ISPR

