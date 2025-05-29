Army officer, three soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in KP operations

KHYBER – Security forces killed seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, on night 28-29 May, Indian-sponsored terrorists attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Shawal, North Waziristan district. The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, six Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Daniyal Ismail (age: 24 years, resident of District Mardan), a brave young officer who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his three men.

The three soldiers who paid ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Kashif Raza (age: 42 years, resident of District Chakwal), Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali (age: 35 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed (age: 26 years, resident of District Abbottabad).

In an another encounter that took place in Chitral District, security forces successfully neutralised one Indian sponsored kharji.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.