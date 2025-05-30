Javelin star Arshad Nadeem reaches final of Asian Athletics Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Yasir Sultan have qualified for the final of the Asian Athletics Championship.

In the javelin throw qualifying round in South Korea, Arshad Nadeem made a throw of 86.34 meters in his first attempt with which he qualified for the final of championship.

After Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Yasir Sultan also secured a place in the final.

Sultan qualified for the final of the Asian Athletics Championship with a throw of 76.07 meters in his very first attempt.

The final of the javelin throw in the Asian Athletics Championship will be held tomorrow.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to achieve this feat.

With a stunning throw of 92.97 meters, he outclassed the competition and brought immense pride to the nation.

His victory marked a new chapter in Pakistan’s athletics, inspiring young athletes across the country. Arshad’s dedication, hard work, and resilience paid off on the biggest stage in sports.

His gold medal win not only showcased his talent but also highlighted Pakistan’s potential in global track and field events.