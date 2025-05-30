President Zardari signs bill criminalising child marriage into law

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025, into law, fixing minimum age for marriage at 18 amid resistance from JUI-F and others.

According to the law, a “Nikah Khawan” is not allowed to solemnize a marriage if one or both parties are under the age of 18. Violation of this law can lead to up to one year in prison and a fine of Rs100,000.

If a man over the age of 18 marries a minor girl, he can face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The bill was initially presented in the National Assembly by Sharmila Faruqi, and later in the Senate by Sherry Rehman.

The law also states that if a court becomes aware that a child marriage is about to take place, it can issue an order to stop the marriage.

If the reporting party wishes to keep their identity confidential, the court is obligated to ensure their protection.

Earlier this week, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) termed the bill passed by the National Assembly and Senate against Islam.

“The CII at its meeting termed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill which was moved by Sharmila Faruqui MNA in the National Assembly as un-Islamic,” local media cited the official statement issued by CII.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi where the participants maintained that clauses of the Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025, fixing the age limit for marriage and declaring marriage below age of 18 as child abuse and punishment for committing the act, do not conform with the Islamic injunctions.

It was further stated that the bill was not referred to the CII to seek council’s opinion and review.