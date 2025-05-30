Railways employee dead as passenger bridge collapses at Khanewal station

KHANEWAL – A section of the passenger bridge collapsed at Khanewal Railway Station, leaving one dead and another injured.

The railway spokesperson said one railway employee lost his life and a woman was injured due to the collapse.

He stated that the rescue operation has been completed and reconstruction of the bridge will begin today.

The spokesperson further added that railway traffic is running as usual.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has taken notice of the incident and suspended three officers.

Following the collapse of a section of the passenger bridge at Khanewal Station, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has taken notice of the incident.

He has suspended Grade-18 Divisional Engineer Abid Razaq, Grade-17 Assistant Engineer Raja Yousaf and Grade-16 Bridge Inspector Muhammad Adil over negligence.

The railways minister has expressed regret over the incident. An inquiry committee has been formed, comprising the CEO Railways, IG Railways, and DS Lahore.