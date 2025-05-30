Govt likely to increase salaries by 15-20% in Budget 2025-26

KARACHI – The Singh Government is reviewing a proposal to increase the salaries of its employees by 15-20 percent in upcoming budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

The Sindh government is expected to be present the budget on June 13 as the provincial Finance Department has sent a summary to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Reports said the Sindh government is awaiting the federal government’s decisions regarding salary and pension increases.

The provincial government aims at providing maximum possible increase in salaries and pensions in the budget.

On the other hand, Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said that the federal government would present the federal budget 2025-26 on June 10, 2025.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025. Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025,” he said in a statement shared on X.

Furthermore, the federal government is engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to salaried class in the upcoming budget.