Saudi Arabia halts work visas for 14 countries including Pakistan; here’s why

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia, in a major announcement, has suspended the issuance of “block work visa quota” for citizens of 14 countries, including Pakistan, until June 2025.

A block visa is a pre-approval given by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development that allows companies to hire a specific number of foreign nationals.

The other affected countries include Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen and Morocco.

This decision has been made ahead of the Hajj season with the aim of immigration control, managing overcrowding, and preventing unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages.

Under this suspension, new applications will not be accepted. Existing applications may face delays or rejections. Individuals who have received visas but have not yet entered Saudi Arabia may face entry difficulties, reports said.

Alongside this, Saudi Arabia has also temporarily suspended Umrah, family visit, business, and tourist visas for several countries.

These restrictions will remain in effect until the end of June 2025, with the possibility of relaxation after the Hajj season.

The Zil Hajj crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (May 27).

The Kingdom announced that next Friday, June 6, will mark the first day of Eidul Azha while Hajj to take place on Thursday, June 5.