Pakistan increases medical capabilities to counter Covid-19: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said that the government is constantly increasing medical capabilities to meet the challenge of COVID-19 and other diseases.
He was talking to newsmen during his visit to newly constructed Isolation Center and Infectious Diseases Hospital along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad today (Saturday).
The Minister said the 250-bed Isolation Center and Infectious Diseases Hospital of has been built only in 45 days in Federal Capital Territory with the support of China.
He said that following precautionary measures issued by the government and the lockdown strategy will help decline the spread of this disease.
