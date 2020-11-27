Indian Navy's MiG-29K crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot missing
12:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Indian Navy's MiG-29K crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot missing
NEW DELHI – The Indian Navy’s trainer aircraft MiG-29K crashed into the sea on Thursday after which one pilot has gone missing while the other has been rescued, officials said.

As per the details, the naval force confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

A probe has been ordered to investigate the incident, Navy officials said, adding that more details about the crash are awaited.

The officials said, the jet had taken off from India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. MiG-29K operates from the deck of INS Vikramaditya, which had taken part in the recent Malabar naval drills involving the Quad navies of US, Australia, India and Japan in the northern Arabian sea.

