Search

World

All accused in rape, murder of Muslims in Gujarat riots acquitted by Indian court

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
All accused in rape, murder of Muslims in Gujarat riots acquitted by Indian court
Source: File Photo

NEW DELHI – All 26 men accused of gangrape and gruesome killing of more than a dozen Muslims in separate incidents during the 2002 Gujarat riots were acquitted by an Indian court.

Indian media reported that a court in the western Indian state of Gujarat gives clean chit to 26 accused of gang rape and the murder of Muslims in the 20-year-old case.

Additional sessions judge announced the verdict on Friday as the trial continued for 2 decades and over a dozen out of 39 accused in the case passed away during the proceedings.

The court verdict raised several questions as the accused was involved in brutal riots that occurred in March 2002. The prosecution examined nearly 200 witnesses and over 300 documentaries as evidence in support of its argument.

A case was lodged against the accused 20 years back as over 2,000 people clashed with deadly weapons; the mob also torched shops and raped women.

For the unversed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the then chief minister of Gujarat when the riots occurred. In recent developments, a documentary by BBC on the Indian premier’s actions during sectarian riots sparked new debate, as the BJP government continued Hindu-centric policies, targeting Muslims as part of a rightwing religious nationalist agenda.

The Deceitful Front

The documentary of Britain’s state broadcaster revealed how Muslim community was blamed and it set off a wave of bloody retaliatory violence, with Hindu mobs targeting the homes of Muslims.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

09:35 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

In a first-ever case, an Indian man infected with lethal plant fungus

10:20 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Nadia Kahf makes history by becoming first hijab-wearing judge in US court

07:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Explosions hit Rajasthan as Indian army missiles misfire during military drills

02:23 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified as member of Indian parliament

11:15 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail for 'ridiculing' Modi

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

All accused in rape, murder of Muslims in Gujarat riots acquitted by ...

02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 2, 2023

08:11 AM | 2 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: