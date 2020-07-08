Another doctor dies of coronavirus in KP
PESHAWAR – A doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday lost his life to coronavirus in Peshawar amid rising number of infections in the country.
Dr Faisal Qureshi, who had been treated coronavirus patients in Abbotabad for four months, was under treatment in Ayub Medical Complex for two weeks.
However, he failed to recover from it.
PDA said that KP government has not announced any ‘shudhda package’ or risk allowance for doctors.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 239,225, according to latest official data.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,945, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 142,663 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,929, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,636 and 1,045 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 140 fatalities; Balochistan, 125 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 40; and Gilgit Baltistan, 30.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
