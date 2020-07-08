PHC employees ordered to refund illegally drawn BISP aid
06:44 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered its twenty-one employees to refund Benazir Income Support grant they had taken illegaly.
Taking disciplinary action against the employees who had illegally drawn benefits from BISP, the court ordered them to deposit two point six million rupees in the state exchequer.
It also withheld their increments for three years.
