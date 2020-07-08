CJP Gulzdar orders formation of more accountability courts

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday ordered establishing 120 new accountability courts in order to ensure the disposal of pending corruption references within three months.

Summoning the attorney general, prosecutor general and law secretary on next hearing, the top court has sought suggestions from the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) chairman in this regard.

The chief justice remarked that the NAB law would lose its ground if graft cases are not finalized soon.

He highlighted that NAB references have been pending for 20 years, besides asking: “Why the courts have not decided them?”

He said that 1,226 references are pending in NAB courts, besides remarking that the cases should be decided in 30 days but it seems that it will taken 100 years to be finalized.

Ordering the appointment of five accountability judges, he remarked that the NAB is not working properly.