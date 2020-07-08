Coronavirus — PIA announces to resume flights to UAE

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to resume flight service to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Thursday.

Earlier, the national carrier was operating one-way flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from the Gulf country.

PIA spokesperson said that two-way flights are now being resumed after getting permission from the relevant authorities, adding that passengers can now travel to Dubai, Abud Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain through the national carrier.

Passengers travelling to the UAE are required to take COVID -19 test within 48 hours prior to fight departure and a negative test report would be presented at the time of Check-in.

They would also require filling health declaration form available online.