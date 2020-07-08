COAS Bajwa hails improved security situation in tribal districts
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated improved security situation in tribal district and measures for better border management including fencing.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar where he was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts.
COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts.
Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.
