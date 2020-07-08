Federal govt takes decision about reopening schools across Pakistan
Web Desk
07:49 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal govt takes decision about reopening schools across Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to reopen all educational institutions in the country in the first week of September with all the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, local media reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair and attended by the provincial education ministers and others.

“Schools will be reopened after taking a look at the coronavirus situation in the country. The final decision to reopen schools will be taken by the National Command and Control Centre,” Geo news reported quoting sources as saying.

All the educational places were shut across the country in March in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

More From This Category
PTA to take an important decision on PUBG ban ...
12:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
BJP Kashmir leader killed along with his father ...
11:17 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
US, Pakistan call for boosting cooperation in ...
10:57 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, ...
10:30 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
Number of coronavirus cases starts declining in ...
11:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
COAS Bajwa hails improved security situation in ...
10:04 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's soundtrack
02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr