Federal govt takes decision about reopening schools across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to reopen all educational institutions in the country in the first week of September with all the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, local media reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair and attended by the provincial education ministers and others.

“Schools will be reopened after taking a look at the coronavirus situation in the country. The final decision to reopen schools will be taken by the National Command and Control Centre,” Geo news reported quoting sources as saying.

All the educational places were shut across the country in March in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.