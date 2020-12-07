Mohammad Amir makes LPL history with first 5-wicket haul
09:23 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Mohammad Amir makes LPL history with first 5-wicket haul
HAMBANTOTA – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir bowled a magical spell to become Player of the Match in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) for Galle Gladiators with a stunning five-wicket haul to restrict Colombo Kings for 171 on Monday.

The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets while completing a run out in the final over of the innings to finish with 5/26.

Amir’s spell helped Galle Gladiators to pick up a comfortable win, chasing the target in just 17.3 overs with a loss of only two wickets.

The 28 years old is being lauded for his dominant performance.

