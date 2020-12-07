What makes these boys dance hilariously beside a signboard in Pakistan? (VIDEO)
09:50 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
KHUZDAR – It seems these two boys can't control their feet while standing next to a signboard in southwestern Pakistan, but why?
Ornach is an area of Khuzdar district, Balochistan. The name Ornach can easily be mispronounced as ‘or-nach’ meaning ‘dance more’ in Urdu.
And, in this viral video, these young boys went all the way turning this into a practical joke by physically standing under the signboard of the area at the side of the road and dancing while shouting ‘or-nach, or-nach’ (dance more, dance more).
