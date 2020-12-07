PIA offers golden handshake scheme to fire employees 

10:02 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PIA offers golden handshake scheme to fire employees 
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday introduced the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for 14 days to lay off around 3,500 workers to end burden on cash-starved carrier.

Under the scheme, employees under age of 58 are eligible to surrender their jobs before the superannuation. 

The estimate of the scheme would be calculated via November 30, 2020 salary drawn by the employees interested in the VSS while all funds will be given to them in one go on January 31, 2021.

The national carrier has directed the employees, who wanted to avail the golden handshake offer, to submit their applicants by December 22. 

Employees, who are 58 or above, and the contractual workers are not eligible for the scheme.

The Economic Coordination Committee had approved a fund of RS12 billion for the scheme.

Reports say the airline, which has over 14,000 employees currently, only requires 7,000 workers to run its operations.

More From This Category
In a first, Pakistan top court conducts online ...
09:05 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Saudi royals condole Pakistan president on ...
08:55 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PIMS – Largest hospital in Islamabad privatised ...
08:18 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
First PML-N lawmaker tenders resignation 'to send ...
07:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Lahore man arrested over rape-murder of 7-year-old
06:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Pakistani girls who crossed into India-occupied ...
06:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!
09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr