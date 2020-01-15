World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan Senior Squash

PESHAWAR - World Junior gold medalist Abbas Shoukat advanced to next round after securing victory in the first round of the All Pakistan Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Abbas Shoukat of Pakistan Army recorded victory against another promising player of Pakistan Army in three sets, the score was 11-5, 3-11 and 11-8 in just 22 minutes. In the second match Asian gold medalist, Farhan Zaman of PAF defeated Salman Saleem of Punjab in a thrilling four sets battle. The match took 30 minutes when Farman Zaman through to the second round after registering victories in 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, and 11-7.

In the other matches Waqas Mehboob of PAF defeated his junior rival Uzair Shoukat of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7. Waqas Mahboob of PAF played well and did not face any hardship in three sets battle.

Saddam Ul Haq of Pakistan Army beat Muhammad Bilal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The score was 12-10, 11-7 and 11-8 in 28 minutes. In the other match Noor Zaman of CAA defeated Taveer Qamar of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8 in 21 minutes, Zeeshan Zeb of recorded victory against Waqas Gul of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 3-1 battle, the score was 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4 and 11-9, Bilal Zakir of Pakistan Army beat Waqar Mehboob of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in another thrilling match lasted for 34 minutes, the score was 10-12, 11-7, 12-10 and 11-4 while second-seeded Zahir Shah of Pakistan Railways defeated Mehran Javid of Pakistan Air Force, also a gold medalist of the World Junior Open Squash, by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-8.