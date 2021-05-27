Passing out parade of Punjab Rangers training course 29 held: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A passing-out parade of recruits from the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) course was held at the Rangers Academy in Mandi Bahauddin, the military media wing said Wednesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Director General Punjab Rangers, Major General Aamir Majeed Mughal was the chief guest of Passing out Parade of Basic Recruits Training Course-29. A smartly turned-out contingent of Rangers troops presented guard of honour to the honorary guest.
1953 recruits passed the tests while DG Rangers Punjab distributed gifts among the cadets who showed extraordinary performance during their training.
Major Gen. Aamir Mughal felicitated the distinguished trainees and their families on the successful completion of their training.
The statement issued from ISPR added that the soldiers of Punjab Rangers have the honour of guarding the eastern borders and at the same time they have an important role in internal security.
