Sindh students to face action for making TikTok videos during matric exams

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to take stern action against the students involved in making TikTok videos during their matriculation examination.

Reports said Sindh Minister for Education Boards Ismail Rahu had said students, who will be found involved in such activity, will be declared fail in their papers.

The chairman of boards has also been directed to send women vigilance teams to the cnetres where matric exams are being held.

The action comes after students in Hyderabad city who were spotted creating content for the social media applications during their paper.

Meanwhile, the minister had ordered all divisional chairmen and controllers to take measures to curb cheating in papers.