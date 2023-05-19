LHC voids notification regarding approval of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday invalidated a notification regarding approval of resignations submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the verdict on petitions filed by the PTI leaders including Riaz Fatyana, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, against National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Earlier this year, the speaker accepted the resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs in protest against the removal of their party chairman Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last.
Following the speaker’s decision, the top electoral body denotified them, revoking their membership of the lower house of the parliament. Later, the PTI leaders moved the high court, requesting it to declare the decision regarding approval of their resignations null and void.
Declaring the notification void, Justice Karim directed the PTI legislators to appear before the NA speaker to withdraw their resignations. The judge has also directed the speaker to hear the PTI leaders before announcing the verdict.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
