LHC voids notification regarding approval of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday invalidated a notification regarding approval of resignations submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the verdict on petitions filed by the PTI leaders including Riaz Fatyana, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, against National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier this year, the speaker accepted the resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs in protest against the removal of their party chairman Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last.

Following the speaker’s decision, the top electoral body denotified them, revoking their membership of the lower house of the parliament. Later, the PTI leaders moved the high court, requesting it to declare the decision regarding approval of their resignations null and void.

Declaring the notification void, Justice Karim directed the PTI legislators to appear before the NA speaker to withdraw their resignations. The judge has also directed the speaker to hear the PTI leaders before announcing the verdict.