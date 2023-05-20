Seven arrested in Peshawar for renting out mobile phones to children to play PUBG, other games

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested seven shopkeepers for offering smartphones to children on rent to play games, including PUBG, and surf internet.
Reports said the shopkeepers were taken into custody from Faqeerabad area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a raid. The suspects used to rent out the mobile phones for Rs60 per hour to the children.
Police have sealed two shops and confiscated 47 mobile phones while a case has been registered against them at the Faqeerabad police station.
They have been accused of inducing the children to indulge in wrong activities and play games.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
