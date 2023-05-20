Seven arrested in Peshawar for renting out mobile phones to children to play PUBG, other games

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested seven shopkeepers for offering smartphones to children on rent to play games, including PUBG, and surf internet.

Reports said the shopkeepers were taken into custody from Faqeerabad area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a raid. The suspects used to rent out the mobile phones for Rs60 per hour to the children.

Police have sealed two shops and confiscated 47 mobile phones while a case has been registered against them at the Faqeerabad police station.

They have been accused of inducing the children to indulge in wrong activities and play games.