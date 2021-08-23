Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 August 2021
08:55 AM | 23 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,500 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,075 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,374.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Karachi PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Islamabad PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Peshawar PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Quetta PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Sialkot PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Attock PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Gujranwala PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Jehlum PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Multan PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Bahawalpur PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Gujrat PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Nawabshah PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Chakwal PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Hyderabad PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Nowshehra PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Sargodha PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Faisalabad PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415
Mirpur PKR 109,500 PKR 1,415

