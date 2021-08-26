Mark Stroh assumes charges as new US consul general in Karachi

05:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Mark Stroh assumes charges as new US consul general in Karachi
KARACHI – Mark Stroh has assumed the office of the US Consul General in Karachi.

According to a statement, he also served as the spokesperson for the US embassy in Islamabad during 2011-2012.

Mark Stroh also served in Kuwait, Brazil, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, William “Wil” K. Makaneole had been appointed as the new the US Consulate General in Lahore, replacing Catherine Rodriguez.

Wil is the 33rd American to lead the US diplomatic presence in Lahore, where the United States has been strengthening ties with the people of Punjab since 1947.

He previously represented the United States in Peshawar, Pakistan, and had prior diplomatic postings in the Middle East, Africa, and Washington, D.C.

