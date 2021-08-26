PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight 3-year performance
06:43 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight 3-year performance
LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday faced criticism over the photos it used in an advertisement campaign to highlight its three-year performance.

The advertisement was published on front pages of the country’s leading newspapers but social media users, particularly PML-N, were quick to point out that the images appeared to be taken from an Indian website.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI and said the government stole photos from an Indian portal to highlight “fake development and prosperity” in Pakistan.

She claimed that the pictures were taken from imagesbazaar.com.

A Twitter user said, “When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan”

