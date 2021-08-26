PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight 3-year performance
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday faced criticism over the photos it used in an advertisement campaign to highlight its three-year performance.
The advertisement was published on front pages of the country’s leading newspapers but social media users, particularly PML-N, were quick to point out that the images appeared to be taken from an Indian website.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI and said the government stole photos from an Indian portal to highlight “fake development and prosperity” in Pakistan.
Breaking news جعلساز عمران صاحب نے تین سال کی اپنی کارکردگی دکھانے کے لئے بھارتی ویب سائٹ کی تصویر یں استعمال کی ہیں۔ https://t.co/w5sjzYvTLAلنک سے عمران خان حکومت کی” کارکردگی“ رپورٹ کے ثبوت بمع تصویر دیکھے جاسکتے ہیں۔ #جعلساز_کے_تین_سال pic.twitter.com/ccQZUUPXxm— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 26, 2021
She claimed that the pictures were taken from imagesbazaar.com.
PM Imran counts PTI’s achievements in three ... 09:30 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday presented to the nation a review of his party's three-year ...
A Twitter user said, “When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan”
When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan :1 pic.twitter.com/Cs9BurOQg3— Dr Humma Saif (@MHummaSaif) August 26, 2021
Maleeha Lodhi shows wrong photo of a 'pellet ... 06:29 PM | 24 Sep, 2017
NEW YORK - The girl whose photo was shown by Pakistan diplomat Maleeha Lodhi at United Nations last evening as an ...
-
- Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: Erdogan03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for her beau Salim Karim01:26 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021