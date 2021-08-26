PTI govt under fire for using Indian photos to highlight 3-year performance

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday faced criticism over the photos it used in an advertisement campaign to highlight its three-year performance.

The advertisement was published on front pages of the country’s leading newspapers but social media users, particularly PML-N, were quick to point out that the images appeared to be taken from an Indian website.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI and said the government stole photos from an Indian portal to highlight “fake development and prosperity” in Pakistan.

Breaking news جعلساز عمران صاحب نے تین سال کی اپنی کارکردگی دکھانے کے لئے بھارتی ویب سائٹ کی تصویر یں استعمال کی ہیں۔ https://t.co/w5sjzYvTLAلنک سے عمران خان حکومت کی” کارکردگی“ رپورٹ کے ثبوت بمع تصویر دیکھے جاسکتے ہیں۔ #جعلساز_کے_تین_سال pic.twitter.com/ccQZUUPXxm — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 26, 2021

She claimed that the pictures were taken from imagesbazaar.com.

A Twitter user said, “When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan”

When in three years who have no deliverance to show, then you end up stealing #HappyImages from Indian website #nayapakistan :1 pic.twitter.com/Cs9BurOQg3 — Dr Humma Saif (@MHummaSaif) August 26, 2021