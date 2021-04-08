US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, VC UoS Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad sign MoU to renew Lincoln Corner partnership

LAHORE - U.S. Consul General Catherine Rodriguez along with Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha signed an agreement to renew the Lincoln Corner partnership between the University of Sargodha and the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore.

“Lincoln Corners in Pakistan provide a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promote mutual understanding, build prosperity, and strengthen people-to-people ties through various programs. The Lincoln Corners’ programs and resources attract students, academics, journalists, researchers, and Pakistani youth. With this renovation and resource upgrade Lincoln Corner Sargodha will help prepare the next generation youth to fully participate in Pakistan’s prosperity.” said CG Rodriguez.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, University of Sargodha, in his remarks, said that Lincoln Corner Sargodha (LCS) provides state-of-the-art resources and opportunities for learning and career development to the students of the University of Sargodha and the youth of the area. Sargodha’s young adults, through various sessions conducted by LCS, are now able to get themselves equipped with a variety of competitive skills.

Lincoln Corner Sargodha was recently renovated in partnership with the U.S. Consulate Lahore. LCS is a multimedia resource centre where visitors can connect, practice their English, and learn about America. LCS is making a significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Pakistan has a total of 14 Lincoln Corners across the country. Lincoln Corners demonstrate America’s enduring partnership with Pakistan, especially in support of education and democracy. Currently, the U.S. Consulate General Lahore oversees five Lincoln Corners in Punjab: Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, and Vehari.