Search

Sports

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?

Web Desk
01:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan replaced seasoned stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed with Rizwan for Australia Test series, and now the former skipper has left the country, in the hope of a better future. 

Reports in local media said Sarfaraz, 36, has moved to the UK, with his wife and two children.

The seasoned cricketer took the big step after being demoralised about the future in his homeland,  so he decided to settle in London.

It has been learnt that the former captain is keen to maintain his connection with Pakistani cricket, and will play PSL Season 9 as he represents Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfaraz, a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, led Team Pakistan to lift trophies in two ICC events. He plays for Pakistani cricket team in all formats. Under his captaincy, Men in Green bagged the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals India in the finals. 

He also helped Team Green to clinch the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where they outclassed India in the final.

Sarfaraz was picked for T20 captaincy in 2016 and led ODI in 2017 after Azhar Ali stepped down. He took up the Test captaincy mantle for his team after Misbah hanged his boots. 

Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves key milestone in Pakistan-New Zealand Test series

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

09:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand take unassailable 3-0 lead, beating Pakistan in ...

01:11 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New ...

12:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan at World Economic Forum 2024

Sports

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

06:51 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the ...

01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

09:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC Men's U19 World Cup begins in South Africa tomorrow

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: