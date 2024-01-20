Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?

KARACHI – Pakistan replaced seasoned stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed with Rizwan for Australia Test series, and now the former skipper has left the country, in the hope of a better future.

Reports in local media said Sarfaraz, 36, has moved to the UK, with his wife and two children.

The seasoned cricketer took the big step after being demoralised about the future in his homeland, so he decided to settle in London.

It has been learnt that the former captain is keen to maintain his connection with Pakistani cricket, and will play PSL Season 9 as he represents Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfaraz, a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, led Team Pakistan to lift trophies in two ICC events. He plays for Pakistani cricket team in all formats. Under his captaincy, Men in Green bagged the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals India in the finals.

He also helped Team Green to clinch the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where they outclassed India in the final.

Sarfaraz was picked for T20 captaincy in 2016 and led ODI in 2017 after Azhar Ali stepped down. He took up the Test captaincy mantle for his team after Misbah hanged his boots.