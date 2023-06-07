Search

Pakistan won't play World Cup matches in India's Ahmedabad, Sethi tells ICC

Web Desk 11:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Source: PCB (Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has conveyed to International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice that Green Shirts will not play their World Cup matches in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

According to the Indian media reports, Sethi has made it clear to the ICC that Pakistan will not play in Ahmedabad during World Cup unless it's the final.

"Sethi has conveyed to Barclay and Allardice that Pakistan doesn't want its matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like final," the Indian media quoted a source as saying. 

"He requested the ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata if national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," the source was quoted as saying.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to schedule Pakistan vs India match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. However, the PCB has reservations about the venue.

The ICC heads travelled to Lahore earlier last week to meet Sethi. On their return, they declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, the ICC delegation hinted at playing a mediating role between the PCB and the BCCI while seeking assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled in October-November in India this year.

After India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, Pakistan might not go to the neighbouring country to play the 50-over format mega event. The decision on Asia Cup is expected at the end of this month.

