Islamabad airport sees chaos amidst dense fog; Dozens of flights delayed, some cancelled

Islamabad is experiencing severe cold, reaching below the average temperature of winter season over the weekend, and is facing low visibility amid dense fog conditions.

As Pakistan's capital remains under thick fog, authorities at Islamabad International Airport diverted dozens of flights and delayed others, besides canceling several.

The development comes amid low visibility at Islamabad International Airport, resulting in no flight departures and arrivals on Saturday.

Reports in local media said flight PF 747 from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and PIA flight PK 134 from UAE landed in port city of Karachi instead of the capital.

Other PIA flights including PK-182 from Sharjah and PK-162 from Abu Dhabi were also diverted to Lahore.

Meanwhile, departures from ISB were also affected as flights to Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, and Urumqi were delayed due to the low visibility, causing misery for travellers.

It was reported that visibility issues hampered clearance procedures and overall operations, impacting both passenger and freight traffic.

As passengers are facing an uncertain situation, airport authorities have not shared any updates about the resumption of flights and border operations.

Commuters with flights to or from the capital are cautioned to contact airlines for the latest schedule of their travel.