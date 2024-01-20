Search

Islamabad airport sees chaos amidst dense fog; Dozens of flights delayed, some cancelled

Web Desk
01:42 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Islamabad is experiencing severe cold, reaching below the average temperature of winter season over the weekend, and is facing low visibility amid dense fog conditions.

As Pakistan's capital remains under thick fog, authorities at Islamabad International Airport diverted dozens of flights and delayed others, besides canceling several.

The development comes amid low visibility at Islamabad International Airport, resulting in no flight departures and arrivals on Saturday.

Reports in local media said flight PF 747 from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and PIA flight PK 134 from UAE landed in port city of Karachi instead of the capital.

Other PIA flights including PK-182 from Sharjah and PK-162 from Abu Dhabi were also diverted to Lahore.

Meanwhile, departures from ISB were also affected as flights to Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, and Urumqi were delayed due to the low visibility, causing misery for travellers. 

It was reported that visibility issues hampered clearance procedures and overall operations, impacting both passenger and freight traffic.

As passengers are facing an uncertain situation, airport authorities have not shared any updates about the resumption of flights and border operations.

Commuters with flights to or from the capital are cautioned to contact airlines for the latest schedule of their travel. 

Latest

03:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

