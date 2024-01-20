Islamabad airport sees chaos amidst dense fog; Dozens of flights delayed, some cancelled

Islamabad is experiencing severe cold, reaching below the average temperature of winter season over the weekend, and is facing low visibility amid dense fog conditions.
As Pakistan's capital remains under thick fog, authorities at Islamabad International Airport diverted dozens of flights and delayed others, besides canceling several.
The development comes amid low visibility at Islamabad International Airport, resulting in no flight departures and arrivals on Saturday.
Reports in local media said flight PF 747 from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and PIA flight PK 134 from UAE landed in port city of Karachi instead of the capital.
Other PIA flights including PK-182 from Sharjah and PK-162 from Abu Dhabi were also diverted to Lahore.
Meanwhile, departures from ISB were also affected as flights to Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, and Urumqi were delayed due to the low visibility, causing misery for travellers.
It was reported that visibility issues hampered clearance procedures and overall operations, impacting both passenger and freight traffic.
As passengers are facing an uncertain situation, airport authorities have not shared any updates about the resumption of flights and border operations.
Commuters with flights to or from the capital are cautioned to contact airlines for the latest schedule of their travel.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
