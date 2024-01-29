Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates 3rd anniversay with heartfelt video montage

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of the late Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, marked her third wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her husband, Mehmood Chaudhry. On January 29, 2024, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful video montage reminiscing about their special day.
The video opens with a poignant scene: Bakhtawar walking towards the wedding venue under the shade of the Holy Quran, accompanied by her brother Bilawal. It then unfolds with heartwarming glimpses of the ceremony itself, capturing the joy and emotion of their union. From exchanging vows to posing for family photos, each moment exudes the warmth and love shared by the couple.
"Three years of love, laughter, and building a beautiful family together. Happy anniversary to my amazing husband and father of our two precious children - love you @mahmood.y.choudhry" she captioned the post.
The couple's journey has been blessed with the arrival of two sons. Their first child, Mir Hakim, came into their lives on October 10, 2021, followed by their second son, Mir Sajawal.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.