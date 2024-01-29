Search

Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates 3rd anniversay with heartfelt video montage

Maheen Khawaja
07:07 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Source: Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of the late Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, marked her third wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her husband, Mehmood Chaudhry. On January 29, 2024, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful video montage reminiscing about their special day.

The video opens with a poignant scene: Bakhtawar walking towards the wedding venue under the shade of the Holy Quran, accompanied by her brother Bilawal. It then unfolds with heartwarming glimpses of the ceremony itself, capturing the joy and emotion of their union. From exchanging vows to posing for family photos, each moment exudes the warmth and love shared by the couple.

"Three years of love, laughter, and building a beautiful family together. Happy anniversary to my amazing husband and father of our two precious children - love you @mahmood.y.choudhry" she captioned the post.

The couple's journey has been blessed with the arrival of two sons. Their first child, Mir Hakim, came into their lives on October 10, 2021, followed by their second son, Mir Sajawal. 

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

