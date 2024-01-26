Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in Shahi Qila

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, recently stole the hearts of social media with a charming birthday picture alongside her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry.

Shared on Instagram, the photo became an instant hit, garnering countless compliments and well-wishes for the celebrated figure.

The picture captured the couple beaming at the camera, Bakhtawar resplendent in a flowing peach dress and joggers, complemented by Mahmood's crisp attire. The backdrop was none other than the majestic Shahi Qila in Lahore, adding a touch of grandeur to the occasion.

Social media users showered them with love, and fans of Bakhtawar sent heartfelt birthday wishes.

For those unfamiliar with Bakhtawar's journey, a quick rewind is in order. In 2021, she tied the knot with Dubai-based industrialist Mahmood Chaudhry. Soon after, the couple welcomed their first son, Mir Hakim, followed by Mir Sajawal, bringing immense joy to their family.

Beyond her personal life, Bakhtawar carries the legacy of her illustrious family with grace and dedication. As the eldest daughter of Benazir Bhutto, she follows in her mother's footsteps by actively contributing to public life. Currently, she serves as the chairperson of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), ensuring her grandfather's vision for educational advancement continues to thrive.