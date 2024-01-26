Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari celebrates 34th bithday with husband in Shahi Qila

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, recently stole the hearts of social media with a charming birthday picture alongside her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry.
Shared on Instagram, the photo became an instant hit, garnering countless compliments and well-wishes for the celebrated figure.
The picture captured the couple beaming at the camera, Bakhtawar resplendent in a flowing peach dress and joggers, complemented by Mahmood's crisp attire. The backdrop was none other than the majestic Shahi Qila in Lahore, adding a touch of grandeur to the occasion.
Social media users showered them with love, and fans of Bakhtawar sent heartfelt birthday wishes.
For those unfamiliar with Bakhtawar's journey, a quick rewind is in order. In 2021, she tied the knot with Dubai-based industrialist Mahmood Chaudhry. Soon after, the couple welcomed their first son, Mir Hakim, followed by Mir Sajawal, bringing immense joy to their family.
Beyond her personal life, Bakhtawar carries the legacy of her illustrious family with grace and dedication. As the eldest daughter of Benazir Bhutto, she follows in her mother's footsteps by actively contributing to public life. Currently, she serves as the chairperson of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), ensuring her grandfather's vision for educational advancement continues to thrive.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
