Bakhtawar dispels rift in Bhutto family

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, urged the public to disregard the headlines, emphasizing the unity within the family.

Speculations arose after Zardari labelled his son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as an “inexperienced” politician. These remarks fuelled rumours of a rift between them, further amplified by the former foreign minister’s departure to Dubai.

Bakhtawar shared a cheerful family photo, including Zardari, Bilawal, and aunt Faryal Talpur, portraying a harmonious atmosphere. Despite the absence of her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari in the image, she was the one behind the camera.

“Don’t be swayed by the headlines - our focus has always been and will always be family first,” Bakhtawar captioned the image, shortly after a similar post by Bilawal on his Instagram.

Following Zardari’s interview, PPP leaders appeared on TV channels and social media, dismissing reports of rifts among the top PPP members, stating that any differences were solely related to certain issues.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi clarified that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari remains the party’s candidate for prime ministership, despite the strong remarks made by his father.

“In politics, one learns continuously. Bilawal’s representation of Pakistan after assuming the role of foreign minister speaks volumes. Describing him as inexperienced still doesn’t hold true. Wait and watch how he will represent Pakistan as the prime minister,” Kundi added.