Search

Pakistan

Bakhtawar dispels rift in Bhutto family

Web Desk
10:29 AM | 26 Nov, 2023
Bakhtawar dispels rift in Bhutto family
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, urged the public to disregard the headlines, emphasizing the unity within the family.

Speculations arose after Zardari labelled his son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as an “inexperienced” politician. These remarks fuelled rumours of a rift between them, further amplified by the former foreign minister’s departure to Dubai.

Bakhtawar shared a cheerful family photo, including Zardari, Bilawal, and aunt Faryal Talpur, portraying a harmonious atmosphere. Despite the absence of her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari in the image, she was the one behind the camera.

“Don’t be swayed by the headlines - our focus has always been and will always be family first,” Bakhtawar captioned the image, shortly after a similar post by Bilawal on his Instagram.

Following Zardari’s interview, PPP leaders appeared on TV channels and social media, dismissing reports of rifts among the top PPP members, stating that any differences were solely related to certain issues.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi clarified that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari remains the party’s candidate for prime ministership, despite the strong remarks made by his father.

“In politics, one learns continuously. Bilawal’s representation of Pakistan after assuming the role of foreign minister speaks volumes. Describing him as inexperienced still doesn’t hold true. Wait and watch how he will represent Pakistan as the prime minister,” Kundi added.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:17 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Canadian man convicted of murdering Pakistani family in Ontario

03:05 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Six of family including an infant killed in Lahore’s DHA traffic ...

08:51 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Four members of Pakistani family killed in Saudi Arabia car crash

12:14 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Family of incarcerated brigadier moves LHC for his release

02:39 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

After Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto also joins TikTok

04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Hareem Shah's husband reunites with family after mysterious ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

PM Kakar to visit UAE today

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: