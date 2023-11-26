Pakistani PM embarks on UAE visit to advance trade, defense ties

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has embarked on a three-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit, the premier will meet President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.