PM Kakar says nation to hear good news soon

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that the nation will hear good news in the coming weeks with respect to economy of the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the government is going to sign Memorandum of Understandings of the projects worth billions of dollars with Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

He lauded the Special Investment Facilitation Council saying that it is ensuring consistency of the economic policy.

He said the SIFC has also inked agreements with different countries for investment in Pakistan in multiple fields.

He said the decisions of the SIFC would be the manifestation of the economic stability of the country.

To a query, the Prime Minister said the caretaker government, with support of the state, has successfully halted the cross border smuggling of dollars and other goods that would continue in future also.

Turning to political scenario of the country, the Prime Minister said general elections would be held on February 8 next year and the Election Commission of Pakistan is making arrangements for holding the elections in free and fair manner.

He said government will ensure transparent elections and there is no restriction on any political party for organizing election-related activities.

Replying to a question about provision of level playing field to the political parties, he said there is no favourite of the caretaker government and the political party which would be mandated by the people, would form the next government.

As regards missing person in Balochistan, the Prime Minister said no institution is involved in enforced disappearance in the country.

