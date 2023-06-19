USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.